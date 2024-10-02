FOXBORO -- Rhamondre Stevenson can't help but acknowledge it. He has at least twice as many fumbles as any other running back in the league, with four. It's been a weekly occurrence.

And he knows his workload may take a hit because of it.

"It could happen," Stevenson told NBC Sports Boston on Wednesday. "Yeah. I put the ball on the ground four times. I'm still going to go out there every day, practice how I practice, and get ready to play."

Stevenson was out at Patriots practice on Wednesday afternoon, but his partner in crime in the backfield could end up being the lead at that spot by Sunday.

"That's definitely under consideration," head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday when asked if Antonio Gibson may start ahead of Stevenson this week.

"I've had multiple conversations with Rhamondre. Look, we can't preach that ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time. I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win, especially with the team we have today."

Stevenson said he has considered putting two hands on the football more frequently, but he doesn't want to lose the playmaking ability that makes him one of the team's top offensive playmakers. He said it's a "fine line" between protecting the ball and making plays.

"It'll be a huge focus this week," Stevenson said when asked about ball security. "I'm just going to focus on coming up with the ball every time I touch it."

Asked if coughing up the football has become a mental issue for him, Stevenson said, "I wouldn't say 'mental.' It is frustrating. I would say it's frustrating.

"I've never really put the ball on the ground this many times. It's just something to think about, go back to the drawing board, I guess, and fix it."