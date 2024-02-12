Report: Ex-Patriots receiver to join New England's coaching staff

Jerod Mayo will have another familiar face on his coaching staff in 2024.

The New England Patriots are "in the process" of hiring former NFL receiver Tiquan Underwood as their assistant wide receivers coach, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Sunday.

Underwood has been the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh since 2022. The 36-year-old played for three teams over five NFL seasons from 2009 to 2013 and spent the 2011 season in New England, where he was Mayo's teammate.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Underwood caught just three passes for 30 yards in six games played for the Patriots during that 2011 campaign. The team famously released Underwood the night before its Super Bowl XLVI matchup with the New York Giants, which New England lost 21-17.

Mayo is overhauling the Patriots' coaching staff following Bill Belichick's departure, as Underwood will be the 10th new assistant coach brought in this offseason. The former wideout also will be the fourth ex-Patriots player on the coaching staff, joining Mayo, wide receivers coach Troy Brown and recently-hired linebackers coach Dont'a Hightower.

Underwood has been in the coaching world since 2018, with stops at Lafayette (wide receivers coach), the Miami Dolphins (offensive quality control coach), his alma mater Rutgers (wide receivers coach) and Pitt.