Report: These two AFC teams viewed as ‘threats' to sign DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins isn't a top-five wide receiver in the NFL anymore, but he's still very good, and it sounds like some of the top Super Bowl contenders are in the mix to sign him ahead of the 2023 season.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last Friday after three seasons with the franchise.

The 28-year-old veteran tallied 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 career games for the Cardinals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that Hopkins' market is "robust", and that the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are among the teams who could potentially sign him.

"Teams I'm talking to believe that the Bills and Chiefs are threats here (to sign DeAndre Hopkins)," Fowler said on ESPN morning show "Get Up!" "These are two AFC contenders vying in this arms race. The problem is they don't have a lot of money, just a couple million in salary cap space each. This is a player who will want a deal most likely commensurate with his skill set. He's representing himself. He has the option to take some free agent visits to meet teams in person and see what's what.

"But there will be a lot of teams that at least kick the tires on this and call. My sense is Hopkins would be open to a reunion with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, they were together in Houston. So I suspect Cleveland will at least make a call as a result."

It'll be interesting to see whether Hopkins views money or the chance to win a ring as his priority when choosing a new team.

In 10 pro seasons, Hopkins has played in just six playoff games and has never advanced past the Divisional Round. He'll be 31 in June, and his time to win the Lombardi Trophy as an impact player is likely dwindling. That said, given his age, this offseason might be his last good opportunity to sign a lucrative contract.

Hopkins is still capable of being a major difference maker on offense, so his decision on where to sign could have a meaningful impact on the balance of power across the league, especially if he chooses an elite team such as the Chiefs or Bills.