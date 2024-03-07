Report: Patriots ‘not fans' of Maye, could trade down if Daniels is taken

The New England Patriots reportedly have their eyes set on LSU's Jayden Daniels for the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and would trade down if he was selected prior, with several scouts from within the organization saying that they were not fans of Drake Maye, according to Sportskeeda's editor and draft analyst Tony Pauline.

"I was told at the combine that the New England Patriots would trade back if Jayden Daniels did not drop to their slot," Pauline wrote. "Just today, I heard further that several scouts from the Patriots organization are not fans of Maye, who really struggled down the stretch of the season."

Pauline also notes in his report that teams at the NFL Combine were all hot and cold on Maye. The 21-year-old saw a noticeable regression between his second and third years at UNC, posting 713 yards and 14 touchdowns less with two additional interceptions year over year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Maye's 2023 campaign started out great for the Tarheels, leading the team to a 6-0 record with a stat line of 1,902 yards on a 68.9 percent completion rate, 12 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. In regard to Maye's reported struggle down the stretch of the season, the Justin Herbert comp ended the year with a 2-4 record, posting just 1,706 yards on a 57.7 percent completion rate, additionally throwing for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Due to Maye's inconsistencies, team insiders have seemingly struggled to truly evaluate Maye, who has been given player comparisons ranging from Justin Herbert to Mitch Trubisky.

Unlike Maye, Daniels saw nothing but improvement across the board in his senior season at LSU -- throwing for 3,812 yards on a 72.2 percent completion rate, the 2023 Heisman winner threw for 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions. The dual-threat QB also rushed for 1,134 yards to find the endzone an additional 10 times.

Even just a few weeks ago it was widely believed that Caleb Williams be the first off the draft board, with Maye following at No. 2, leaving Daniels to New England at No. 3. Since the combine, it now seems that it is a complete tossup between Maye and Daniels, with no one giving exact insight on where they may fall.

The Patriots had already been reported to be interested in trading down, shifting their quarterback focus to free agency, with an even more recent report claiming the New England wants to draft a rookie QB to play under a league veteran, such as Joe Flacco. If Daniels isn't available at the No. 3 spot, the Patriots could look to select a tier-two QB such as J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix later in the draft -- both of whom met with the team at the combine -- to sit on the sideline for a year to learn from a more seasoned pro.