Report: Patriots looking to upgrade roster at these positions

The New England Patriots were busy making roster moves this weekend.

They released 11 players and made two trades. The players acquired in those deals were offensive tackles Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns and Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings.

After bolstering their depth at offensive tackle, could we see more additions at other positions before Week 1 of the regular season? We might, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. He reported Monday that New England is still trying to upgrade in three specific areas.

"The Patriots are not done patching the holes on offense," Bedard wrote. "What else are they looking for? What do the film and personnel execs have to say about Lowe and Wheatley? According to league sources, the Patriots are looking hard at: Tight end, nose tackle, receiver.

"The Patriots need another experienced and real option behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. One name to keep an eye on, due to a coaching change: Tommy Tremble, a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2021. He would automatically be the best blocker at TE, and he's solid in the other areas. He seems to be on the way out."

Injuries at wide receiver and tight end might necessitate some kind of move.

Veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is an injury risk, especially after the knee issue he had late last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton is currently dealing with an injury and didn't play in the last two preseason games. Tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury in camp a few weeks ago but has since returned to practice. The Patriots' depth at tight end after Gesicki and Hunter Henry drops off significantly.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also noted on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports Sunday" that the Patriots could trade for a tight end.

"Look at teams that have had coaching changes in the last couple of years," Breer said. "There are a couple of names there."

Michael Felger is joined by Albert Breer and Greg Bedard on "Sports Sunday" to discuss the Patriots roster decisions this week, and whether another trade is possible after acquiring two OL over the weekend

We should see a lot of player movement around the league over the next 48 hours. The deadline for all 32 teams to trim their rosters to 53 players is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

If you think a player on another team will get released and don't want to risk not getting him on waivers, then making a trade for that guy is the best option.

The Patriots remain well-stocked with salary cap space -- around $15 million, per OverTheCap -- so they have plenty of financial flexibility to make a roster move or two ahead of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.