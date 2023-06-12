Report: Patriots bring in free agent OT D.J. Fluker for workout

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out free agent offensive tackle D.J. Fluker on Monday morning, per The Score's Jordan Schultz.

As I reported earlier, OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Patriots this morning. Fluker has changed his entire diet en route to dropping over 40 pounds. He’s in tremendous shape and excited about making his return to the NFL. @theScore pic.twitter.com/zTaergscrm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023

Fluker has not played since 2020 but is attempting a comeback.

He was a 2013 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers and played 59 games for them through the 2016 season. Fluker spent the next four years playing for the New York Giants (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018 and 2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2020). The Miami Dolphins signed him in April of 2021 but he never appeared in a game for them.

The Patriots could use more tackle depth. They have Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson, Andrew Stueber, Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott on the depth chart right now.

New England has one open spot on its 90-man roster.

The Patriots reportedly are bringing in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a visit this week.

Mandatory minicamp began Monday and runs through Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.