Report: Las Vegas Raiders LB Chandler Jones arrested in Nevada

Chandler Jones' situation has gotten worse.

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker has been arrested in Nevada, TMZ reported Friday.

TMZ also reports that Jones was "booked into Clark County Detention Center in Nevada around midnight" local time Friday morning. Police have not released an official statement on Jones' arrest as of this writing, but TMZ reports he "violated a protective order."

Jones has not yet played for the Raiders this season and hasn't been around the team for about a month. He was placed on the non-football illness list Sept. 20.

"I don't have much to add to any of that," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said during his Friday press conference when asked about Jones' situation. "Nothing's changed on our end in terms of the status or anything else. I'm not up to speed on everything."

Jones has been active on social media in recent weeks, including posts on X criticizing the Raiders and McDaniels. He also did some live videos from his social accounts Thursday where he talked about several different topics.

Jones was a 2012 first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl with them in 2014 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March of 2016. He signed with the Raiders on a three-year, $51 million during the 2022 offseason.