Report: Broncos sign Patriots' 2021 third-rounder off practice squad

If Ronnie Perkins sees his first NFL action this season, it won't be with the New England Patriots.

The Denver Broncos are signing Perkins off the Patriots' practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

New England had high hopes for Perkins after selecting him with the No. 96 pick (third round) of the 2021 NFL Draft, one round ahead of fellow Oklahoma product Rhamondre Stevenson. The outside linebacker battled injuries in Foxboro, however, landing on injured reserve in both 2021 and 2022 without playing a regular-season snap.

Perkins recorded nine tackles in the Patriots' preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans this summer, but second-year edge defender Sam Roberts beat him out for a 53-man roster spot, landing Perkins on the Patriots' practice squad.

With the 23-year-old now off to Denver, the Patriots enter their Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets with an open spot on their practice squad.