Patriots rookie Javon Baker earns huge praise from teammates in camp

The New England Patriots reportedly aren't going to get star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the trade market, but they have a couple rookie wideouts with the potential to impress during the upcoming NFL season.

One of them is Javon Baker.

The fourth-round pick out of the University of Central Florida has had a strong training camp so far. He has used his quickness, strength and size to get open and make catches.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been going up against Baker throughout camp, including some 1-on-1 work in the red zone during Monday's session.

Isaiah Bolden wasn’t a fan of Javon Baker celebrating in the end zone 😂

Bolden has been quite impressed with the UCF product's skill set and confidence.

"He's a smooth killer right there. I ain't going to lie. He's smooth," Bolden told reporters after Tuesday's practice at Gillette Stadium, as seen in the video player above. "I like his game. He's very shifty. He's going to be great, man. I love going against him. He has a little swagger to me, so guys like that, you love to go against him. They bring the best out of you.''

Baker tallied 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns for the Golden Knights last season. He was a big-play threat, averaging 21.9 yards per catch. One of his best games came against a ranked Oklahoma team on the road in October, when he tallied five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including an 86-yard score.

It remains to be seen whether that explosiveness will fully translate to the pro level, but the results in training camp have been encouraging so far.

"Separation, that's what I've been working on in the summer," Baker told reporters Monday. "Just separating from the defensive back. And when I get that ball, that's when the YAC (yards after catch) come."

Baker's dedication to steady improvement has been visible, too. And that's exactly what you want from a rookie. He has enormous confidence, and it will be exciting for Patriots fans to watch him take that swagger onto the field in September.

"Every day I try to make myself better. One percent better," Baker said. "Whatever it takes -- 1-on-1, blocking, catching. If I'm being better, I'm good."