Patriots waive QB/WR Malik Cunningham

"Malik Mania" has been put on hold.

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday they have waived rookie quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham. He will land back on the Patriots' practice squad if he isn't claimed by another team.

Cunningham initially was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and signed to a three-year contract ahead of the team's Week 6 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Shortly before the matchup, it was announced Cunningham would supplant Bailey Zappe as the Patriots' No. 2 QB behind Mac Jones and that Zappe would serve as the emergency third-stringer.

Despite the Cunningham hype, the Louisville product played only six snaps and took a sack while getting zero offensive touches in New England's 21-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was a healthy scratch in the team's Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.

With Cunningham out of the picture for now, the Patriots' QB room consists of Jones, Zappe, and Will Grier.

In addition, the Patriots announced they released veteran defensive end Trey Flowers. The two-time Super Bowl champion has spent the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

New England will look to earn its second straight upset victory when it visits the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.