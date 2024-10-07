How to watch Patriots vs. Texans in Week 6 game

The New England Patriots haven't won since Week 1, and the schedule isn't getting any easier.

Jerod Mayo's squad lost to the shorthanded Miami Dolphins in Week 5 to fall to 1-4. The team will stay home in Week 6 with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans coming to town.

The Patriots had chances to grab their second win of the season on Sunday, but poor execution and overall inept offense stood out in the 15-10 loss. Jacoby Brissett mustered just 160 passing yards as more fans and media call for rookie Drake Maye to take over under center. Mayo's QB decision hasn't been announced as of Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As for the Texans, they are riding high at 4-1 after defeating the Buffalo Bills on a last-second field goal in Week 5. Stroud led Houston to the playoffs as a rookie last season, and the team looks even better in 2024. Despite injuries to key skill players Joe Mixon and Nico Collins, the Texans are always competitive with Stroud steering the ship.

Here's a preview for the Week 6 matchup between the Patriots and Texans:

When is the Patriots vs. Texans Week 6 game?

The Patriots will face the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 13.

How to watch Patriots vs. Texans in Week 6

Patriots-Texans will air on CBS, with Kevin Harlan (play by play), Trent Green (analysis) and Melanie Collins (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Texans Week 6 game?

Patriots-Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Texans Week 6 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 6 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Texans in Week 6

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Texans Week 6?

As of Monday, NBC Boston forecasts a beautiful fall Sunday in Foxboro, with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds in the afternoon, a high of 64 degrees and just a 3% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.