Patriots vs. Saints Week 5 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots are looking to put Week 4 far in the rearview, and they have a chance to rebound with a winnable game in Week 5.

Bill Belichick experienced the largest defeat of his head coaching career as the Patriots lost 38-3 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Mac Jones had a particularly rough performance, tossing two interceptions – one being a pick-six – and losing a fumble for another touchdown.

Now, the Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium against another team that has struggled to put points on the board this year.

The New Orleans Saints march into Foxboro after falling 26-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Derek Carr made a quick return from injury, but like the Patriots, the Saints could not get into the endzone.

Which team will return into the win column this week? Here’s a look at the spread, moneyline and more for the Patriots-Saints contest.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots-Saints Week 5 spread

This week is effectively a pick-’em in oddsmakers’ eyes.

The Patriots (1-3 against the spread in 2023) are listed as 0.5-point favorites against the Saints in Week 5.

Patriots-Saints Week 5 moneyline

The Patriots and Saints share -110 odds to win on Sunday.

Patriots-Saints Week 5 over/under

The Patriots and Saints combined to score just 12 total points in Week 4. The over/under for their Week 5 clash is 39.5.

Patriots-Saints Week 5 quarterback props

After tossing three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, Jones has regressed over the last three games. While it’s hard to imagine him playing as poorly as he did in Dallas with three turnovers and no touchdowns, the Saints have given him trouble before. He had three interceptions in a home loss to New Orleans during his 2021 rookie season.

This time around, oddsmakers predict a moderate day through the air for Jones.

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 220.5

Patriots-Saints Week 5 rushing props

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined for a measly 2.3 yards per carry against the Cowboys. It’s been a growing trend for the Patriots’ backfield this season, as neither player has a run of more than 15 yards through four games.

They now face a Saints defense that ranks 11th in the NFL by allowing a little over 100 yards on the ground per game.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards over/under: 50.5

Patriots-Saints Week 5 receiving props

Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry have four of the Patriots’ five receiving touchdowns in 2023. DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki and Demario Douglas have yet to find the endzone this season, and the team desperately needs someone to step up in the passing game.

The Saints have the ninth-best scoring defense in the NFL, but they also lost to Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield in consecutive weeks. Before that, they beat Ryan Tannehill and Bryce Young.

DeVante Parker receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Hunter Henry receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Kendrick Bourne receiving yards over/under: 35.5

JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards over/under: 25.5

Patriots Week 5 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ players to find the endzone against the Saints: