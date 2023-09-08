Patriots vs. Eagles Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots face a tall task to open the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bill Belichick’s squad will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The game will include a ceremony honoring Tom Brady, but the reigning NFC champions are more than capable of raining on the parade at Gillette Stadium.

How do oddsmakers see Sunday’s season opener going? Here are some odds for the game.

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 spread

The Patriots are listed 3.5-point underdogs against the Eagles in Week 1.

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 moneyline

The Patriots have +160 odds to pull off the Week 1 upset. The Eagles, meanwhile, are considered -190 favorites.

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 over/under

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 quarterback props

When it comes to quarterbacks, former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts will face two defenses poised for strong seasons. Still, the odds foresee a more successful day for Hurts through the air and on the ground.

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 228.5

Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 242.5

Jalen Hurts to get over 50 rushing yards: +125

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 rushing props

The Patriots and Eagles have multiple running backs who are threats to score. Here are some prop bets for each team’s presumed starter.

Rhamondre Stevenson to get over 75 rushing yards: +150

D’Andre Swift to get over 50 rushing yards: +200

Patriots-Eagles Week 1 receiving props

As for receivers, the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s best wideout tandems, while the Patriots are relying on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

A.J. Brown to get over 75 receiving yards: +105

DeVonta Smith to get over 75 receiving yards: +140

Patriots Week 1 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ skill players to find the endzone against the Eagles:

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown scorer: -110

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer: +225

Mike Gesicki anytime touchdown scorer: +230

Ezekiel Elliott anytime touchdown scorer: +240

JuJu Smith-Schuster anytime touchdown scorer: +240

DeVante Parker anytime touchdown scorer: +320

Kendrick Bourne anytime touchdown scorer: +350

Demario Douglas anytime touchdown scorer: +900

Kayshon Boutte anytime touchdown scorer: +900

