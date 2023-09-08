Patriots vs. Eagles Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots face a tall task to open the 2023 NFL regular season.
Bill Belichick’s squad will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The game will include a ceremony honoring Tom Brady, but the reigning NFC champions are more than capable of raining on the parade at Gillette Stadium.
How do oddsmakers see Sunday’s season opener going? Here are some odds for the game.
All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 spread
The Patriots are listed 3.5-point underdogs against the Eagles in Week 1.
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 moneyline
The Patriots have +160 odds to pull off the Week 1 upset. The Eagles, meanwhile, are considered -190 favorites.
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 over/under
The over/under is set at 44.5 points.
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 quarterback props
When it comes to quarterbacks, former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts will face two defenses poised for strong seasons. Still, the odds foresee a more successful day for Hurts through the air and on the ground.
- Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 228.5
- Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 242.5
- Jalen Hurts to get over 50 rushing yards: +125
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 rushing props
The Patriots and Eagles have multiple running backs who are threats to score. Here are some prop bets for each team’s presumed starter.
- Rhamondre Stevenson to get over 75 rushing yards: +150
- D’Andre Swift to get over 50 rushing yards: +200
Patriots-Eagles Week 1 receiving props
As for receivers, the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s best wideout tandems, while the Patriots are relying on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.
- A.J. Brown to get over 75 receiving yards: +105
- DeVonta Smith to get over 75 receiving yards: +140
Patriots Week 1 touchdown props
Here are the odds for the Patriots’ skill players to find the endzone against the Eagles:
- Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown scorer: -110
- Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer: +225
- Mike Gesicki anytime touchdown scorer: +230
- Ezekiel Elliott anytime touchdown scorer: +240
- JuJu Smith-Schuster anytime touchdown scorer: +240
- DeVante Parker anytime touchdown scorer: +320
- Kendrick Bourne anytime touchdown scorer: +350
- Demario Douglas anytime touchdown scorer: +900
- Kayshon Boutte anytime touchdown scorer: +900
