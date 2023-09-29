Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots are finally in the win column, but they will face a tall task as they seek a second straight victory.

Bill Belichick’s team is hitting the road again, this time for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The two teams had opposite starts to the 2023 season. The Patriots are 1-2 after losing two close contests before beating Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 3. The Cowboys, meanwhile, demolished the two New York teams to open the season but then stumbled against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

How do oddsmakers see Sunday’s showdown going for the Patriots? Here is a look at the spread, moneyline and more odds for their Week 4 game at AT&T Stadium.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 spread

The Patriots (1-2 against the spread in 2023) are listed as 6.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys in Week 4.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 moneyline

The Patriots have +230 odds to pull off the upset in Dallas. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have -285 odds to move to 3-1.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 over/under

After having the lowest number of any Week 3 game against the Jets, the Patriots’ Week 4 contest against the Cowboys has an over/under of 43.5.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 quarterback props

Jones threw for 201 yards against the Jets last week, though 58 of them came on his lone touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown. While the Cowboys’ secondary is down cornerback Trevon Diggs for the rest of the season, Micah Parsons will still be racing at him in the backfield and Stephon Gilmore will still be out in coverage.

Dak Prescott took a step back in Week 3, throwing an interception and getting sacked twice in the loss to the Cardinals. The Patriots’ defense surrendered just 157 passing yards to Wilson in New York and, perhaps even more impressively in hindsight, allowed 249 passing yards to Tua Tagovailoa and the juggernaut Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 215.5

Dak Prescott passing yards over/under: 230.5

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 rushing props

Ezekiel Elliott’s fourth game with the Patriots will be a homecoming. The running back was drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2016 and spent his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas. He’s coming off his best game with his new team, picking up 80 yards on 16 carries.

The man Elliott split the Dallas backfield with last season has taken off in 2023. Tony Pollard is fifth in the NFL with 264 rushing yards entering Week 4 and on a league-high 62 attempts. The Patriots have allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the league so far this year at just 93.3 per game.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards over/under: 55.5

Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards over/under: 30.5

Tony Pollard rushing yards over/under: 75.5

Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 receiving props

Brown and Kendrick Bourne (four catches for 46 yards) were the only Patriots pass catchers to exceed 20 receiving yards against the Jets in Week 3. A number of factors – weather, the Jets’ defense and game script against a Wilson-led opponent – could have contributed to that, but there were also moments where Jones and his receivers simply couldn’t connect. The team will now play in a dome for the first time this season, but it doesn’t get any easier when looking at this week’s opposing defense.

On the other side, Dallas’ passing attack is funneling through CeeDee Lamb, who caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime the last time the Cowboys and Patriots squared off in 2021. The Cowboys’ receiving corps also feature a familiar face in Brandin Cooks, who spent the 2017 season in New England.

DeVante Parker receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Hunter Henry receiving yards over/under: 30.5

Kendrick Bourne receiving yards over/under: 30.5

JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards over/under: 25.5

CeeDee Lamb receiving yards over/under: 65.5

Brandin Cooks receiving yards over/under: 40.5

Patriots Week 4 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ players to find the endzone against the Cowboys: