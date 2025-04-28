The 2025 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday, and even though the New England Patriots did pretty well with their 11 picks, Mike Vrabel's team is still busy adding young players to the roster.

The Patriots have a long history of signing undrafted free agents and turning them into productive players. Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and longtime center David Andrews are a few notable examples.

Stay up to date on all of the Patriots' UDFA signings below.

Ben Woolridge, QB, Louisiana

Woolridge is the third quarterback on the roster behind Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs. He played the last three seasons at Louisiana and completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Source: Louisiana

Lan Larison, RB, UC Davis

Larison is an exciting player who ran for 1,465 yards with 17 touchdowns, in addition to 62 receptions for 874 yards and six more touchdowns for UC Davis last season. He also never fumbled in his college career.

Source: Boston Herald's Doug Kyed

Brock Lampe, FB, Northern Illinois

Lampe is listed at 6-foot-1 and 252 pounds. He played four seasons for the Huskies and tallied two total touchdowns in 2024.

Source: Northern Illinois

Duane Martin, FB, Louisville

Are the Patriots bringing back the fullback position? Martin played both fullback and tight end last season.

Source: Aaron Wilson

Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington

Chism broke Cooper Kupp's single-season record with 120 receptions in 2024, while also tallying 1,311 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He played well at the Senior Bowl, too. Chism joins Kendrick Bourne as Eastern Washington alums on the roster.

Source: Eastern Washington

Highlights from wide receiver Efton Chism III, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent

DeMeer Blankumsee, WR, Memphis

Blankumsee is a speedy wideout who caught 45 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns at Memphis in 2024. He totaled 16 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Source: FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz

Jeremiah Webb, WR, South Alabama

Webb ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day after tallying 36 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for South Alabama last season.

Source: Jeremiah Webb on X

Gee Scott Jr., TE, Ohio State

Scott reunites with his Buckeyes teammate TreVeyon Henderson (second-round pick) on the Patriots roster. He caught 27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played five seasons for the Buckeyes and won a national title back in January.

Source: Ohio State

CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama

Dippre started all 13 games for Alabama last season and tallied 21 receptions for 256 yards. He's pretty athletic for someone listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.

CJ Dippre is a big-bodied tight end option (6-5, 256) who tested like an elite athlete (9.13 Relative Athletic Score). https://t.co/1M4FbiVpDJ — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 27, 2025

Source: Alabama

Cole Birdow, OT, Merrimack

After drafting two tackles -- Will Campbell and Marcus Bryant -- the Patriots have added more depth with the signing of Birdow.

Source: Merrimack

Jack Conley, IOL, Boston College

Conley started all 12 of his games at right guard last season and earned an All-ACC honorable mention. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds.

Source: The Draft Network

Elijah Ponder, DE, Cal Poly

Ponder is a very athletic defensive end (see post below). He tallied 41 total tackles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick last season.

Elijah Ponder is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.70 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 62 out of 2012 DE from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/uVqWCjKhTE pic.twitter.com/Pvic81UWio — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 31, 2025

Source: Cal Poly

Wilfried Pene, DT, Virginia Tech

Pene, who's listed at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds, had 33 total tackles (seven for loss), one pass breakup and 3.5 sacks for the Hokies defense in 2024.

Source: Virginia Tech

Jahvaree Ritzie, DT, UNC

Ritzie tallied 40 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Tar Heels last season. He was a teammate of Drake Maye for three years in North Carolina.

Source: ESPN's Mike Reiss

Bryce Ganious, DT, Wake Forest

Ganious tallied 26 total tackle (five for loss) and three sacks for the Demon Deacons last season.

Source: Wake Forest

Hector Johnson, DT, Endicott

The Patriots clearly have made the defensive line a priority this offseason. They've added a lot of depth at these positions. Johnson tallied 37 total tackles and five sacks for Endicott in 2024.

Source: Endicott

Cam Riley, LB, Florida State

Riley tallied 47 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup for the Seminoles last season. He had 10 tackles in a Week 1 loss to Boston College.

Source: 247 Sports

Brandon Crossley, CB, SMU

Crossley played six seasons in college -- one at Colorado State and the last five at SMU. He tallied 35 total tackles with one interception and a career-high eight pass breakups in 2024.

Source: SMU

Jordan Polk, DB, Texas State

Polk was one of Texas State's best defensive players last season with a team-leading 69 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Source: Texas State

Josh Minkins, S, Cincinnati

Minkins, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, played four seasons at Louisville before playing at Cincinnati in 2024. He tallied 45 total tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery last season. He is also quite athletic:

Josh Minkins is a FS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.53 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1207 FS from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/GARFM1RrR1 pic.twitter.com/bhLCpxepbP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2025

Source: Cincinnati