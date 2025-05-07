Did Patriots find hidden gem with Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III?

The New England Patriots have a strong history of finding hidden gems among undrafted free agents. And the Patriots wasted no time adding these players to their roster following the 2025 NFL Draft.

So far this offseason they have signed more than 15 UDFAs.

One of the most exciting UDFAs the Patriots have brought in is Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III. He played five seasons for the Eagles and enjoyed a very productive career.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

In fact, he broke Eastern Washington alum and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp's school record with 120 receptions last season. Chism also tallied 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

🔊 Next Pats: Could Efton Chism III be Cooper Kupp 2.0 for the Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

In total, he caught 346 passes for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns in 53 collegiate games. Chism also caught a pass in 53 straight games, which broke another one of Kupp's school records.

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, our Patriots insider Phil Perry gave his scouting report of Chism and then talked with Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best to learn more about the intriguing wideout.

"This guy is quick. Quicker than fast, no question about it," Perry said. "He understands how to run routes and how to get open. He showed exactly that not only at Eastern Washington, but at the Shrine Bowl going against some of the best of the best in this year's draft class.

"His ability to get open in 1-on-1 situations and team situations -- he was hard to beat at the Shrine game this year and during that week of practices leading up to the game."

Best described Chism as a player who can be used all over the field and in many different ways.

"I think the fact that you can move Efton around a lot of different spots is something that we saw Kupp do here at Eastern," Best told Perry. "He can play outside, can play inside, put them in motion, throw the ball, run the ball, jet sweeps.

"Cupp was as productive as anybody at the FCS level in any year over his time here. I think just the fact his hand-eye coordination is about as good as it gets between Efton and Cooper. They're very similar in that if they put the ball on the ground, which didn't happen often during a game, they felt like they let their teammates down.

"It wasn't the stats they were chasing, they were trying to build trust among their teammates and they felt like they had to earn that trust in the next 15 or 20 balls they got in a row. They're highly competitive people on and off the field. You have to have that to be the best at your position and to get to the level that they were at."

Earning a spot on the Patriots' final 53-man roster won't be easy for Chism. New England has a crowded wide receiver depth chart that includes a lot of young players hoping to impress during training camp and the preseason.

But there's no question that Chism has the work ethic and football IQ to give himself the best chance possible.

Also in this episode: