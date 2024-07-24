FOXBORO -- No Bill Belichick. No Tom Brady. No buzz?

The level of excitement surrounding Day 1 of Patriots training camp, as the team ushers in a new era led by head coach Jerod Mayo, seemed to be muted at times.

Maybe that was related to the gray and drizzly conditions during Wednesday's practice. Maybe it was because of the nearby helicopter idling and drowning out the noise around the field for a lengthy stretch. Or maybe there was just little -- outside of the arrival of rookie No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye -- for fans to celebrate.

Whatever the reason, there was one play in particular on Wednesday that had the crowd in attendance roaring. And that's where we'll begin our Stock Watch from Day 1...

Stock Up

Jalen Reagor, wide receiver

The veteran wideout has washed out with both the Vikings and the Eagles after being a first-round pick in 2020. But since joining the Patriots on their practice squad last year, he's generated a bit of a reputation as a playmaker. "That's what he does," safety Jabrill Peppers said after Wednesday's session.

Reagor had a 98-yard kick-return for a score in Week 17 last year. In the spring, he popped as one of the team's more productive receivers. And he carried that momentum from OTAs into training camp. He ran by cornerback Azizi Hearn and made a nifty one-handed grab deep down the right sideline on a Drake Maye fade ball. It might end up in the running as one of the highlights of camp and easily was the play of the day.

Reagor actually reeled in another deep attempt from Bailey Zappe later in the session, solidifying his placement here. Reagor's spot on the 53-man roster is no guarantee, but he began his summertime campaign for one of those coveted spots with a bang.

Jonathan Jones, cornerback

Who's going to play opposite Christian Gonzalez as a starting corner in Mayo's defense this season? Jones reminded those in attendance Wednesday that he can hold his own just about anywhere in the secondary.

He broke up a Jacoby Brissett pass early in the day that resulted in a Kyle Dugger interception. He also broke up another Brissett offering in 7-on-7 work that was intended for Ja'Lynn Polk.

After serving as an outside corner for the majority of the last two seasons, he may be the team's best fit outside opposite Gonzalez again in 2024.

Austin Hooper, tight end

Not a bad way to begin your first training camp with a new team.

After signing with the Patriots in the offseason, Hooper had a quiet spring. But in 7-on-7 work Wednesday, he caught a scramble-drill throw from Brissett and then followed that up with what might've been the second-best play of the practice.

Hooper released off the line, and his body language suggested he'd run an out-route. Brissett pump-faked in that direction and then watched Hooper turn up the field. He finished off his well-executed seam pattern with a diving grab on a well-placed pass into traffic.

In Alex Van Pelt's offense, tight ends could be featured, and Hooper has an opportunity this summer to establish himself as the team's No. 2 behind Hunter Henry.

Stock Down

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback

Is it a tad harsh to include anyone in the "Stock Down" category after one training camp practice? Sure. Especially Brissett, who went 10-for-13 in the practice and made the vast majority of plays he was asked to make.

But he had an interception early in the workout that was an eyesore. Working a play-action concept, Brissett quickly found himself under pressure behind center. He scrambled a bit to get away from the defense, and ripped an on-the-move throw to veteran newcomer K.J. Osborn. The off-platform offering was placed behind its intended target, batted away by Jonathan Jones and picked by Kyle Dugger.

The advantage to the Patriots playing Brissett early in the season, if that's what comes to pass, would be that he'll be a relatively trustworthy decision-maker. He may not "wow" with arm talent, but he'll put the football in the right place at the right time. For the most part.

That still figures to hold true. But it was not what happened on Brissett's second competitive throw of camp.

Mike Giardi and Tom E. Curran join Arbella Early Edition to discuss what we can expect to see from Jacoby Brissett if he's the Week 1 starter for the Patriots

Ja'Lynn Polk, wide receiver

Polk finished the spring as perhaps the team's best receiver in minicamp, but he had a quiet Day 1 of camp.

Drake Maye threw a pass along the left sideline that glanced off of Polk's hands and fell incomplete. Hard to call it a drop because Polk had to lunge and was laid out as the ball approached. But had he reeled it in, the buzz on the field would've been ratcheted up a few levels because the Reagor one-handed catch had taken place just moments earlier.

Polk also had another catch attempt broken up by Jonathan Jones and muffed a punt early in the session. He'll have plenty more opportunities to elevate as camp practices wear on. He was busy in his first camp practice, leading the team with five competitive targets, catching two of them.

Caedan Wallace, offensive lineman

There are no full-contact periods in the early stages of training camp. Pads won't be introduced until Monday. But it's worth noting there was some movement along the offensive line when comparing the distribution of personnel from the end of the spring to the start of the summer.

It was veteran Calvin Anderson, not the rookie third-rounder Wallace, who began the session playing right tackle in front of Brissett. Wallace primarily served as Maye's right tackle, though there was a point in an 11-on-11 period when Wallace subbed in for Anderson with Brissett behind center.

While Wallace looked like he might be the favorite leaving minicamp to be the starting right tackle, now that distinction might have go to Anderson based on the personnel rolled out Day 1. This will likely be one of the key positional battles of camp.