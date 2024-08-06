FOXBORO -- The Patriots were back in pads for Day 11 of training camp, taking the soggy fields behind Gillette Stadium for their last competitive workout before their preseason opener.

While Jerod Mayo's pre-practice press conference was loaded with questions about Brandon Aiyuk and the possibility that the Patriots will add a highly-priced wideout, he did note that the players who are healthy enough to play in Thursday's game against the Panthers will play.

That includes all four quarterbacks. That includes highly-paid players on new deals. And of course that includes young players vying for new gigs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In our latest edition of Stock Watch, we have players all across the spectrum represented. Let's get to the names of note from Day 11…

Stock Up

Kyle Dugger, safety

Dugger is having one of the best camps of anyone on the Patriots roster. After causing a pick at the goal line by breaking up a pass on Day 10, Dugger followed that up with a sack, a pressure and a pass breakup in coverage on Austin Hooper on Tuesday.

Jaheim Bell, tight end

The lone down moment for Dugger was when he was in coverage on rookie seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell in a 7-on-7 period. Drake Maye floated a fade to the back corner of the end zone that Bell reeled in despite tight coverage from the veteran safety.

Bell has missed time with an undisclosed ailment, but when given an opportunity to make a play, he made one.

Chad Ryland, kicker

Ryland has consistently won the kick-off kicker competitions to finish off camp practices this summer.

He won another matchup with Joey Slye on Tuesday by drilling a 50-yarder to finish off the back-and-forth. Slye missed his opportunity from the same distance after going kick-for-kick with Ryland before that.

Aiyuk Watch continues. Would you be willing to ship the 2025 first rounder in exchange? That and the rest of the Quick and Dirty Camp Wrap from Day 11. pic.twitter.com/OBjhEMYYkq — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 6, 2024

Stock Down

Kevin Harris, running back

It's been hard for the Patriots running game to find much room at the line of scrimmage, which isn't necessarily a Harris issue. But he fumbled a handoff in the wet weather on Tuesday.

He'll have an opportunity to make up for it by racking up plenty of carries on Thursday night, one would think.

Atonio Mafi, interior offensive lineman

The Patriots appeared to move Mafi off the center position in recent practices, going instead with a rotation of David Andrews, Nick Leverett and Charles Turner at that spot. But he was back at center briefly on Day 11. Once there was a fumbled snap to Drake Maye, though, he was pulled in favor of Leverett.

It looks like if Mafi is going to make the team, it'll be as a guard. Snapping the football consistently has been an issue for him as he tries a new position.

Javon Baker, wide receiver

This was a tough inclusion because Baker made one of the most impressive catches of camp when he laid out for a Jacoby Brissett offering and pulled it in as he somersaulted out of bounds. His feet didn't stay in bounds, though.

He also had a drop later in the practice and he had a target from Maye that was picked off. On the interception, it was unclear whether or not Baker should've had the reception -- it looked like the pass bounced off his chest plate -- or if it had been deflected by A.J. Thomas before being picked by Marcellas Dial.