Every day this week we'll take a look at a player who could emerge from relative obscurity during Patriots training camp. With practices set to begin next week, particularly with a new coaching staff in place, this portion of the NFL calendar represents opportunity for everyone on Jerod Mayo's roster. But there are always a few who make a "leap" this time of year -- some expected, some not.

We'll continue this five-day series with rookie receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.

The measurables

At 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, Polk has enough size to be deployed in a variety of scenarios but his frame isn't necessarily overpowering. His 4.52-second 40 time at this year's combine was also relatively pedestrian. But his body control in contested situations and his willingness to work over the middle of the field helped him rack up 69 catches for 1,159 yards in his final season at Washington. He also flashed a nose for the goal line with nine touchdowns for the Huskies last year.

They said it

"He's one of those guys that isn't afraid to do the dirty work," Jerod Mayo said of Polk after the wideout was drafted by New England early in the second round.

"When you talk about the dirty work, obviously we have a good set of backs. But sometimes you need those receivers who come in there and dig out support, and he does that at a very high level."

Why the potential breakout?

While Polk's ability to do the little things -- block in the run game, understand multiple roles within the receiver room, etc. -- matters to Mayo and the Patriots, it's worth reiterating that his talent level to play the position could soon make him a go-to option in Foxboro. Perhaps he establishes himself in that regard before the end of camp.

During mandatory minicamp practices, Polk performed like the most impactful pass-catcher on the field. On Day 1, he caught a touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett in 11-on-11 work and grabbed another in 7-on-7 action when Brissett targeted him in a crowd in the back of the end zone.

On Day 2, Polk was back at it. Brissett found him in the back of the end zone in 11-on-11 work for a touchdown that Polk celebrated vociferously. Later, Maye hit Polk with the practice-ending touchdown that forced the Patriots defense to rep out pushups as the losers of that particular scenario. He was able to track the ball while adjusting to it and diving to the turf for the gotta-have-it grab that was the highlight play of the week.

“One second left," Polk said of that particular rep. "End of a game… Going up there and making a play for my team… I knew I was in. I knew I had two (feet) in."

Polk has come as advertised to those on the Patriots staff who got to know him prior to taking him in the second round of the draft. He has embraced the steady installation of Alex Van Pelt's playbook, showing a good understanding of the larger menu of plays thrown at him late in the spring.

It's all well and good for Polk to be an all-the-little-things type of player -- tough, a willing blocker, etc. -- but it's been pointed out to me by those at One Patriots Place that he has some high-end physical skills that have them believing he'll soon be more than a role player in their receiver room.