Every day this week, we'll take a look at a player who could emerge from relative obscurity during Patriots training camp.

With practices set to begin next week, particularly with a new coaching staff in place, this portion of the NFL calendar represents opportunity for everyone on Jerod Mayo's roster. But there are always a few who make a "leap" this time of year -- some expected, some not.

We'll kick off this five-day series with second-year cornerback Alex Austin.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Editor's Note: Perry also is spotlighting position battles to watch at Patriots training camp next week and highlighted Austin in his breakdown of the cornerback battle.

The measurables

At 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Austin has good size to play on the outside, where he resided late last season. An undrafted rookie out of Oregon State a year ago, he allowed a passer rating when targeted of 79.2. His best game of the season may have been his last -- a Week 18 loss to the Jets in which he was targeted five times and allowed just two catches for eight yards.

They said it

“When we finished up last year he was one of those guys like, 'Look, this is an NFL player,' and it’s good to see him coming back in shape and making plays." -- Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo

Why the potential breakout?

There is going to be some moving and shaking in the Patriots secondary this offseason. Christian Gonzalez is back healthy, meaning the team will get a starter back on the field after losing him in Week 4 of last season. But the team will also be down one of its key contributors on the back end as slot defender Myles Bryant signed with the Houston Texans in April as a free agent.

That could bump one of last year's outside corners, Jonathan Jones, into the slot to open up a spot out wide. At this point, it seems as though both Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones could take the two key corner roles -- one outside, one inside -- alongside Gonzalez.

But there is a scenario in which Austin or someone else steps forward as a bigger-bodied boundary corner for Mayo and new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington to play opposite Gonzalez. With good performances in camp, Shaun Wade, Marco Wilson, Isaiah Bolden, Azizi Hearn and rookie Marcellas Dial could enter their names into the mix for that kind of role as well.

Still, based on his play late last season, Austin seems as primed as any of them to push for real playing time come the fall.

Andy Hart shares his thoughts the Patriots' cornerbacks room and why there are concerns about the group's depth from top to bottom entering the season.