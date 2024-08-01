Patriots sign veteran defensive tackle in wake of Barmore news

The New England Patriots appear to be making contingency plans at defensive tackle.

Free agent Mike Purcell has signed a contract with the Patriots, his agency, Equity Sports, announced Thursday on social media. Details of the deal were not reported.

Purcell, 33, has played in 90 games over eight NFL seasons split between the San Francisco 49ers (2014 to 2016) and Denver Broncos (2019 to 2023). He also spent time on several practice squads from 2017 to 2019 and even joined the Patriots' practice squad for a brief stint in October and November 2017.

The University of Wyoming product appeared in 16 games for the Broncos last season, making 10 starts while recording 25 tackles, five quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Purcell's addition comes shortly after the team announced star defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots, with no timetable to return. If Barmore is forced to miss time, Purcell would help bolster an interior defensive line that currently includes the recently-extended Davon Godchaux, Daniel Ekuale and Jeremiah Pharms Jr.