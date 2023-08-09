Patriots sign linebacker to fill final roster spot

The New England Patriots have filled the final spot on their 90-man roster.

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris signed with the Patriots after visiting the team on Wednesday. He was one of four LBs in Foxboro for a free-agent workout, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots had the following LBs in for workouts today: Dillon Doyle (Baylor), Joe Giles-Harris (Duke), Frank Ginda (San Jose State), Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Rutgers).



After LB Terez Hall landed on IR, the Patriots fill his spot with Giles-Harris. https://t.co/HrhfSXzQhK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2023

Giles-Harris replaces fellow linebacker Terez Hall, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He was released in 2021 and later signed by the Buffalo Bills, who released him after the 2022 season.

In 17 NFL games (three starts) between Jacksonville and Buffalo, Giles-Harris has 18 total tackles and one sack. The 26-year-old has primarily served as a special-teamer.

The Patriots will open their preseason Thursday night against the Houston Texans.