Henry among bright spots for Patriots in Week 2 loss vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots didn't get much production (three catches, 19 yards, one touchdown) from their wide receivers in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.

The tight end position was a far different story.

Hunter Henry tied a career high with eight receptions and set a career high with 109 receiving yards. He was targeted a team-high 12 times -- at least seven more than any other Patriots player.

Henry actually accounted for 109 of quarterback Jacoby Brissett's 149 passing yards.

It's safe to say this duo has some pretty good chemistry after just two games.

"Yeah, it's growing. Obviously towards the tail end of training camp he wasn't out there as much, but getting him back into the rhythm and flow of the offense, he's a really good player," Brissett said in his postgame press conference when asked about Henry.

"Obviously had a bunch of good plays today, and it's a lot of fun having him on my side of the ball. I just look forward to progressing that relationship and chemistry and continuing to make more plays."

A good tight end can be a valuable asset for any quarterback, and Henry has filled that role throughout his three-plus seasons in New England. The Patriots re-signed many of their own free agents during the offseason, and perhaps the most important deal was to bring back Henry on a three-year contract worth a maximum of $30 million.

The Patriots passing attack has been pretty lackluster through two weeks. Without Henry, it would be an absolute disaster. He's one of the few pass-catchers on the team who can get open on a consistent basis.