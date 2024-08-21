Patriots release DT Mike Purcell ahead of NFL roster cut deadline

The New England Patriots released veteran defensive tackle Mike Purcell on Wednesday.

The move comes six days before next Tuesday's NFL deadline for all teams to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

Purcell signed with the team Aug. 1. He made his pro debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 but played the previous five seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Veteran run-stuffing tackle. Wasn’t out there today. Patriots narrowing the field along the interior.



Davon Godchaux, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms seem to be leading the charge there in Christian Barmore’s absence.



Trysten Hill has also flashed at times in recent practices. https://t.co/Txavy2Vlfw — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 21, 2024

Purcell's release leaves the Patriots with Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms, Daniel Ekuale, Trysten Hill, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts, and Josiah Bronson on the defensive tackle depth chart. Christian Barmore has been unable to practice or play in games due to blood clots.

The Patriots wrap up their preseason schedule Sunday against the Commanders in Washington.