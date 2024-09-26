Brissett still confident in Patriots offensive line amid struggles

The New England Patriots offensive line was a major problem in the team's 24-3 loss to the New York Jets in Week 3.

This unit allowed seven sacks and 15 QB hits. It also allowed pressure on 53.8 percent of dropbacks. This kind of onslaught on Patriots quarterbacks is not sustainable.

If the Patriots are going to have any kind of competent passing attack, the pass protection has to be much better. New England has allowed the NFL's second-highest pressure rate despite being blitzed at a lower rate than last season.

Despite the o-line's struggles this season, starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is still confident in this group. What is his message to the offensive line ahead of the showdown in San Francisco?

"Just keep battling. Keep battling. It's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's coming," Brissett said at his Wednesday press conference.

"It's about going out there, keep battling, put your best foot forward, and trust in the process that when it clicks, it clicks. Like the question with the running back, my confidence doesn't change with the O-line. The plays are going to come. They're going to settle in. It's week-to-week each week, and if we put our best foot forward, we’ll be all right."

The Patriots offensive line has another tough matchup against a very good San Francisco 49ers pass rush Sunday afternoon in Week 4.

"I mean, there's talent all around the field. A group that has been together – not in this system – but together for a long time. A lot of good players," Brissett said when asked about the 49ers defense. "The system, they play it well. They run fast. They get to the ball. They’ve got All-Pro, Pro Bowl players at all three levels of the defense. They know it.

"They play with, I guess, a confidence about themselves that there's not a play on the field that they can't make, which, to their credit, is somewhat true. A lot of team speed, a lot of physical play, so it's going to definitely be a hard-hat game for us for sure."

The Patriots offensive line is going to be tested early and often Sunday. There's now three weeks of film on this group for the 49ers coaches to look at.

"They're going to make you prove that you fixed it. And they'll know real fast if you haven't," former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast this week.

"Whatever pressures that the Jets ran last week, that's not going away. Because you're going to get them until you prove you can block it."

One thing that would help the Patriots offensive line is getting back some players who have missed games due to injuries. Left guard Sidy Sow has not played in any of New England's first three games because of an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, per the team.

The Patriots have several problems to solve right now, but the offensive line needs to be the top priority. The offense as a whole will not make meaningful improvements if this group doesn't play better.