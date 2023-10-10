How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6: TV channel, start time, players to watch

Are the New England Patriots at rock bottom?

After a historic 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Bill Belichick's team lost 34-0 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. It was the worst home shutout loss in franchise history, as New England's offense has now gone 10 straight quarters without a touchdown.

The schedule theoretically softens up in Week 6, but there are no easy games when a team is playing this poorly. The Patriots will head out to Las Vegas for a date with old friends Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders.

This is the second straight season where Belichick will visit his protégé. Last year, now-Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers' infamous lateral lost the game for the Patriots. New England is 2-7 since that game, including 1-4 to start 2023. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 2-3 this season after their win over the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 6's Patriots-Raiders game:

When is the Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6 game?

The Patriots will visit the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 15.

What time is the Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Raiders is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6

Patriots-Raiders will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) -- the top broadcast team for CBS -- will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 5 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 7 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 8 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Raiders online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6?

Allegiant Stadium is a domed facility, so weather will not play a factor on Sunday. But for fans attending the game, weather on the way into the stadium will be flawless. NBC Boston is predicting sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s on Sunday in Las Vegas. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Raiders

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

If there was a more capable backup behind him, Jones might already be on the bench. The 2021 first-rounder has floundered in the last two weeks after a respectable start to the season. He has no touchdowns, four interceptions, two lost fumbles and just 260 combined passing yards during New England's two-game losing streak. The Raiders, who had three interceptions in Week 5, could be another tough opponent.

Albert Breer joins Michael Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss whether Mac Jones has the trust of his teammates

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders QB

Garoppolo was once thought to be the future quarterback in New England. But Tom Brady's prime obviously lasted longer than expected, which led to a trade for their former second-rounder. Since leaving the Patriots in 2017, Garoppolo has battled injuries nearly every season. He's healthy now though after missing Week 4, returning in Monday's win over the Packers with 208 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Hunter Henry, Patriots TE

The Patriots need to get their best players the ball, and Henry is undoubtedly one of their best players. He had just two targets and no catches in their shutout Week 5 loss after a hot start to the season. For New England to have any success offensively, it needs to find Henry early and often. Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave had six receptions against the Raiders in Week 5, so the opportunity could be there for the Patriots' veteran.

Jakobi Meyers, Raiders WR

While JuJu Smith-Schuster has been invisible for the Patriots, their former wideout is thriving in Las Vegas. Meyers has had at least seven catches in three of his four games this season, including seven grabs for 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. There's no doubt that Meyers will want to put together a big game against his former team after they opted against paying him last offseason.

J.C. Jackson, Patriots CB

Jackson actually played a key role in Week 5, just days after he was reacquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Second-Team All-Pro played 36 of 72 defensive snaps (50%) as the Patriots search for depth with cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones all injured. Las Vegas has a deep receiving core with Meyers and Davante Adams, so Jackson could be asked to step up even more in Week 6.