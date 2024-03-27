Patriots well-represented at LSU Pro Day, reportedly will meet with Daniels

One of the most anticipated Pro Days of the pre-NFL Draft process will take place Wednesday at LSU, where top-rated prospects such as quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. will showcase their talent in front of coaches, execs and scouts.

The New England Patriots will be well-represented in Baton Rouge with head coach Jerod Mayo, de facto GM Eliot Wolf and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt present. Mayo is one of six head coaches expected to be in attendance.

Daniels reportedly will throw Wednesday but won't do any other drills such as the 40-yard dash. He did not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. Daniels has rocketed up draft boards over the last year thanks to a surprise Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023.

Nabers is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2024 class behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Nabers met with several teams Tuesday, including the Patriots, and that he will run the 40 and routes Wednesday.

LSU star WR Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants last night + met with Patriots, Titans, Jets & Jaguars yesterday ahead of today’s Pro Day, per sources. He will meet with Cardinals post-workout today.



Nabers, a projected top-10 pick, will run the 40 & routes for NFL teams today. pic.twitter.com/LxX001TPzg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2024

Daniels could go as high as No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said last week on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition that "The more I've started to ask around, the more it seems like Jayden Daniels is probably the leader in the clubhouse to be a Commander."

The Patriots will be one of several teams that meet with Daniels after his Pro Day on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Nabers could be a top-five pick, too. The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 pick and need a wide receiver. They might have to choose between Nabers and Harrison. Thomas is projected to be selected in the 10-20 range of the first round. The Cincinnati Bengals, who have the No. 18 pick, would be an interesting spot for Thomas if they don't think star wideout Tee Higgins will be with the team long-term.

The Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 34 overall) in the second round.