Patriots could exploit this facet of talented Jets defense in Week 3

The New England Patriots don't have much of a passing attack right now. They have averaged 122.5 passing yards per game through two weeks, which is the fourth-lowest among the NFL's 32 teams.

The rushing attack is a far different story.

The Patriots ran for 170 yards (4.4 per carry) and a touchdown in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and then picked up 185 yards (5.1 per carry) and a touchdown in their Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Can the Patriots keep up this success on the ground in their Week 3 matchup versus the New York Jets on Thursday night?

SNY's Connor Hughes joined Tom E. Curran on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast to explain why New England could run all over the Jets this week.

One major reason why is injuries. The Jets just lost star defensive end Jermaine Johnson to a torn Achilles, and veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is "50-50" to play Thursday due to a toe injury, per Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

"There are opportunities (for the Patriots) there because the Jets' run defense is not very good," Hughes said. "They've got some issues there on the interior of the defensive line. Quinnen Williams is still an All-Pro, there's no drop-off there, but Javon Kinlaw -- their other defensive tackle -- is not a great run defender. Soloman Thomas isn't a great run defender.

"And the one stout presence the Jets had that they could rely on opposite Quinnen Williams was Jermaine Johnson. He's not T.J. Watt -- I know Johnson made the Pro Bowl last year -- he's not Nick Bosa, he's not that caliber of a player, but what he is, is a player who does everything well. He's tough against the run, he's a solid pass rusher. He's someone you can rely on to give a high level of energy and effort on every single play. They don't necessarily have that anymore at the defensive end spot.

"Will McDonald IV, a speed rusher, is going to struggle against the ground game. ... I would say it's probably unlikely right now that C.J. Mosley plays at linebacker for the Jets. They're high on Jamien Sherwood, who would be filling in for him. They believe he's a strong mental player and an athletic player. But there's a difference between C.J. Mosley and everybody else. While Mosley has maybe lost a bit of a step as a physical presence out there, his mind and the way that he sees the game and can get everyone aligned, you can't underestimate that, especially on the ground game.

"So if there's a spot for the Patriots to potentially feast, I think it's there. If they can establish the run game and give Jacoby Brissett third-and-2 and third-and-3s, it's going to make everyone's life easier."

Much of the workload in the Patriots rushing attack is expected to fall on Rhamondre Stevenson, who has picked up 201 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through two games. Veteran running back Antonio Gibson ran for a team-high 96 yards in Week 2 and also should get plenty of carries. The Jets have allowed 155 rushing yards per game this season. It's definitely a weakness they need to address ASAP.

The Patriots have said over the last few days that they want to push the ball down the field more often in the passing game. That is a great idea, but if the Patriots are going to go into New York and beat the Jets, the ground game has to be highly effective.

