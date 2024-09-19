How Patriots can make franchise history vs. Jets on TNF

The New England Patriots aren't expected to be world-beaters in 2024. But there's one area where they've far exceeded expectations.

The Patriots have 355 rushing yards through two games, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. They amassed 170 yards on the ground in their Week 1 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals, then rumbled for 185 rushing yards in their Week 2 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

If they post similar results Thursday night against the New York Jets, they'll make franchise history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to the Patriots media relations department, New England has never rushed for at least 170 yards in three consecutive games to start the season, and can become the first Patriots team ever to do so if it reaches the 170-yard threshold against the Jets.

That may seem like a tough task on its face; New England has mustered just 245 passing yards through two games, so New York likely will load the box and sell out to stop the Patriots' rushing attack. But the silver lining is that the Jets haven' been great stopping the run: They enter Thursday ranked 24th in the NFL in run defense (155 yards allowed per game), and one of their top run defenders, Jermaine Johnson, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Can the Patriots make life miserable for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"There are opportunities (for the Patriots) there because the Jets' run defense is not very good," SNY's Connor Hughes told our Tom E. Curran on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast. "They've got some issues there on the interior of the defensive line.

"Quinnen Williams is still an All-Pro, there's no drop-off there, but Javon Kinlaw -- their other defensive tackle -- is not a great run defender. Solomon Thomas isn't a great run defender. And the one stout presence the Jets had that they could rely on opposite Quinnen Williams was Jermaine Johnson (who's now injured)."

That might be music to the ears of Rhamondre Stevenson, who has amassed 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns through two games and ranks second in the NFL in yards after contact (117). Antonio Gibson has been an effective change-of-pace back as well and tallied 96 yards on 11 carries last Sunday.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has been fully committed to the run so far this season -- New England ranks third in the NFL in rushing attempts -- so expect to the Patriots to run early and often Thursday until the Jets prove they can stop it. And keep an eye on that 170-yard threshold to see if Mayo's club can make a little history.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.