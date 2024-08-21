Patriots fans will love this Peppers mic'd up video from joint practice

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles went head-to-head in a very physical joint practice last week in Foxboro, and one player in particular set the tone for the session.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, who has emerged as a true leader and an important player on the Patriots defense over the last two seasons, was fired up for this practice.

Peppers got his teammates jacked up, he imposed his will against the Eagles in drills, and he helped reinforce the good habits the coaches are trying to instill on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think they’re stout," Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said of the Patriots defense. "Really good players. Jabrill Peppers came up from safety and smacked a few guys.”

Peppers also was mic'd up for the afternoon, and the footage is pretty good. Check it out in the video below:

The Patriots and Eagles played their second preseason game two days later at Gillette Stadium. Philly won 14-13, but overall it was a mostly successful night for New England given how well rookie quarterback Drake Maye played.

If the Patriots are going to surprise this season, the defense likely will lead the way. This group has the potential to be a top 10 or top 15 unit, especially if injuries don't become a problem. Peppers is among the players who will lead that charge.