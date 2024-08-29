Maye supporting UNC with special cleats before Week 1 vs. Minnesota

Week 1 of the college football season gets underway Thursday night, and it looks like New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is very excited to watch his alma mater in action.

Maye played the last three seasons at North Carolina before the Patriots selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Tar Heels kick off their season with a road game against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Maye actually wore some special Tar Heel blue and white cleats to show his support at Patriots practice Thursday.

Check out the UNC-themed cleats in the post below from Maye's Instagram story:

QB Drake Maye is rocking Carolina Blue cleats at #Patriots practice today as the Tar Heels kick off their 2024 season.



“Gameday🐏”



North Carolina defeated Minnesota 31-13 when these teams played last season. Maye threw for 404 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in that victory.

This year's Tar Heels offense is expected to be run-heavy with Maye gone. Omarion Hampton is one of the best running backs in the ACC and will likely be the most important offensive player for North Carolina this season.