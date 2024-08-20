Ex-Patriots coach Bill Parcells has interesting take on playing young QBs

When will Drake Maye start his first game for the New England Patriots?

That's the debate swirling throughout the region, especially after the rookie quarterback's impressive performance in last Thursday's preseason game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maye completed six of 11 pass attempts for 47 yards. He also ran five times and picked up 15 yards, including a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. The offense looked far more competent while Maye was running it compared to veteran Jacoby Brissett.

There's no question that Maye has the physical tools to be successful. He has a powerful and accurate arm. His athleticism is impressive. He's 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, so he can take a hit or two.

But physical makeup isn't the only factor that should be considered when deciding the moment a young QB should be thrown into the fire.

The mental side of the equation is really important, too, according to former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells.

“Fans never consider the psychological makeup of the player you’re getting ready to throw to the wolves,” Parcells recently told The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy. “What you really have to judge is the timing and the chance to succeed. Sometimes if they don’t succeed, it destroys them.

“So I think you just have to see what you’re dealing with personally. What kind of temperament he seems to have. How does he respond to negative play situations or hard coaching?

“Fans will say, ‘Well, if he can’t take it, we don’t want him anyway,’ but when this is a high draft choice, you’ve got to do everything in your power to allow him to have a chance to succeed. Economically, these days, it’s not in your best interest if he doesn’t succeed. It’s bad if you have a lot of expense and no production.”

Parcells' first season with the Patriots was 1993. The team had just drafted Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe with the No. 1 overall pick. Bledsoe started the first five games of his rookie season, and he ended up playing 13 of the 16 games that year. Bledsoe had a successful career in New England and led the franchise to the Super Bowl in his fourth season (1996).

It'll be fascinating to see when the Patriots deem Maye ready. You could make a strong case that waiting until October is the right move. The team's regular season schedule is brutal out of the gate, including matchups with the Bengals, Seahawks, Jets, 49ers, Dolphins and Texans through the first six weeks.

Another case could be made that starting Maye right away and having him play a bunch of playoff-caliber opponents right off the bat would be valuable experience.

Either way, it's a huge decision for the Patriots, and making it at the right time could have a hugely positive impact on Maye's development.