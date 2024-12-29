Patriots-Chargers Stock Watch: Stock down across the board in blowout loss

The New England Patriots added another "Worst Loss of the Season" nominee Saturday as they were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers in front of their home crowd, 40-7.

Just about everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for the Patriots in the embarrassing defeat. In what NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran labeled an "unprofessional" performance, New England allowed L.A. to score on seven consecutive possessions. The Chargers cruised to victory while dominating the time of possession battle, 40:34 to 19:26.

The dismal showing culminated in boos and "Fire Mayo" chants from the Gillette Stadium crowd as the Patriots fell to 3-13. Other than their updated 2025 draft position, there were hardly any positives to take away from Saturday's game.

That was reflected in the latest "Stock Watch" with Curran and fellow Pats insider Phil Perry. The duo broke down their "Stock Up, Stock Down" picks in the latest edition of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Stock Down

Cole Strange, OL

Curran: "Cole Strange gets a Stock Down for the early snap."

Patriots offensive line

Perry: "Can we give it to the entire Patriots offensive line? It just felt like Maye was under duress -- it felt like maybe the game where Drake Maye got the most punishment that he has absorbed all season, which is saying something."

CB Jonathan Jones and S Kyle Dugger

Perry: "On the scene for a lot of Ladd McConkey yards and a Ladd McConkey touchdown where he ran by Jonathan Jones and Kyle Dugger. Can we just add Kyle Dugger as sort of an addendum to the Jonathan Jones Stock Down? Because that was -- you're the free safety on the play, you can't be flat-footed and just have the guy run right by you."

Patriots coaching staff

Perry: "We have to put the coaches in there. Across the board."

Stock Up

The Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium

Curran: "Salute to the 38,000 fans who showed up."