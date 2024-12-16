Patriots-Cardinals Stock Watch: Gonzalez a bright spot in Pats loss

Not much went right for the New England Patriots on Sunday as they fell to the Arizona Cardinals for their fourth consecutive defeat.

Jerod Mayo's group failed to convert a third down (0-6) in the 30-17 loss. The offensive play-calling was a head-scratcher throughout the game, and it was made into even more of an issue when Mayo seemingly called out offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in his postgame press conference.

Defensively, the Patriots allowed Cardinals running back James Conner to rush for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, including a 53-yarder. And although Pats second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez shut down Arizona's prized rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the defense allowed tight end Trey McBride to haul in a game-high nine receptions for 87 yards.

It was another disappointing day for New England, which now owns a 3-11 record heading into its Week 16 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Before that matchup, our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry shared their "Stock Down" and "Stock Up" selections from Sunday's loss to Arizona:

Stock Down

Kyle Dugger, S

Curran: "He had 10 tackles, but again the safety play was not good enough for the Patriots."

Jabrill Peppers, S

Perry: "I would put Jabrill Peppers in there just because he was on the scene for that 53-yard run that hurt them early."

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Perry: "I think when it comes to setting those fronts and giving up some big chunk runs, he just looked a step behind too often to me."

Others receiving votes: Offensive linemen Vederian Lowe, Ben Brown, and Layden Robinson.

Stock Up

Christian Gonzalez, CB

Perry: "Great job on Marvin Harrison Jr. Just completely dominated him. Wasn't even a competitive battle between those two. I think he had three pass breakups."

Antonio Gibson, RB

Curran: "My stock is way up on Antonio Gibson. Love him. Just think he is a great contributor, and hopefully the Patriots bring him back."