How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 16 AFC East matchup

For the final time this season, the New England Patriots are hitting the road.

This time it's an AFC East matchup against the division-champion Buffalo Bills, as the two teams will face off twice in the final three weeks of the season.

The Patriots are fresh off a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona, where frustrating mistakes and puzzling postgame quotes once again dominated the headlines. On the bright side, Drake Maye continued his solid rookie season with two touchdowns and his one interception coming off a dropped pass. Christian Gonzalez stood out for the defense with his blanket coverage of Marvin Harrison Jr. Despite being 3-11, the Patriots can at least hang their hats on having a young star on both sides of the ball.

On the other side, the Bills are 11-3 after a convincing victory over the NFC-leading Lions in Detroit. Buffalo's offense continued its tear by scoring 48 points -- its second straight week with 40 points and eighth straight week with 30 points. Josh Allen is the prohibitive MVP favorite, totaling 36 touchdowns and just five interceptions through 14 games. While the Bills have the division locked up, these last three weeks are critical for AFC seeding purposes.

Here's a preview for the Week 16 matchup between the Patriots and Bills:

When is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 game?

The 3-11 Patriots will face the 11-3 Bills on Sunday, Dec. 22.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 16

Patriots-Bills will air on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Patriots Pregame Live. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 game?

Patriots-Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 game?

The Bills will host the Week 16 contest at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Bills in Week 16

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

