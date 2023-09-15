Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots have one game in the books, and things aren’t getting any easier for them.

Week 1 featured a visit from Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium, two early turnovers in the rain from the Patriots’ offense and a near comeback against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Still, the Eagles held on for a 25-20 victory that gave the Patriots an 0-1 record to start 2023.

Now, the Patriots will don their throwback uniforms under the lights as they welcome the explosive Miami Dolphins to Foxboro. The AFC East foe started the season with a close road win against the Los Angeles Chargers in which Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill put the NFL on notice.

What chance do the Patriots have of winning on Sunday Night Football? Here is a look at the odds for the primetime Patriots-Dolphins contest.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 spread

The Patriots (0-1 against the spread in 2023) are listed three-point underdogs against the Dolphins in Week 2.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 moneyline

The Patriots have +130 odds to get their first win of the year on Sunday. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have -160 odds to move to 2-0.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 over/under

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 quarterback props

Jones will face a fellow Alabama quarterback and former college teammate for the second straight week.

After posting over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Jones will turn his attention to Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Tagovailoa’s 466 passing yards against the Chargers were 122 more than any other quarterback across the NFL in Week 1.

In Week 2, oddsmakers expect Jones and Tagovailoa to have a dropoff in yardage:

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 235.5

Tua Tagovailoa passing yards over/under: 265.5

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 rushing outlook

While Jones and the Patriots’ passing attack got going in Week 1, it was a disappointing day on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined for just 2.3 yards per carry against the Eagles, and Elliott also turned the ball over with a fumble in his Patriots debut.

Injuries across the Patriots’ offensive line may not be promising, but Stevenson and Elliott will face a defense that had zero answer for the run a week ago. The Chargers’ 234 rushing yards against the Dolphins were the most of any team in Week 1.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 receiving outlook

The Patriots will go from battling one elite receiver duo to arguably a better one in Week 2.

Hill erupted for 11 receptions and 215 receiving yards – both highest in the NFL – while hauling in two touchdowns in L.A. last week. Jaylen Waddle wasn’t too shabby, either, catching four passes for 78 yards.

Kendrick Bourne was the only Patriots receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards in Week 1, collecting six receptions, 64 yards and two scores. Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster had four receptions apiece at the position.

The Patriots also got some production out of their tight ends. Hunter Henry had 56 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and Mike Gesicki will now go up against his former team after gaining 36 yards on three catches in his first game with the Patriots.

Patriots Week 2 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ skill players to find the endzone against the Dolphins: