Patriots trading DT Davon Godchaux to Saints: Report

The Patriots reportedly granted the veteran defensive tackle permission to seek a trade last month.

Davon Godchaux is heading to his hometown team.

The New England Patriots agreed to trade the veteran defensive tackle to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots reportedly gave Godchaux, a Louisiana native, permission to seek a trade last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

