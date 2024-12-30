Patriots' 2025 opponents set after Week 17 games

The New England Patriots' list of opponents for the 2025 NFL season is set in stone.

As the last-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots (3-13) will schedule matchups against the last-place squads in the AFC South, AFC West, and NFC East. Those teams are the Tennessee Titans (3-13), Las Vegas Raiders (4-12), and New York Giants (3-13).

Their 2025 schedule will also feature matchups against the AFC North and NFC South in addition to their usual two games vs. each AFC East rival.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the surface, it looks like the Patriots' 2025 schedule will be easier than their 2024 slate. Of course, New England must make some noteworthy changes in the offseason if it hopes to bounce back from its tumultuous 2024 campaign.

Here is the full list of Patriots opponents for the 2025 NFL season:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

The Patriots will wrap up their 2024 campaign next Sunday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium.