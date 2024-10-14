Report: Patriots releasing veteran offensive lineman

The New England Patriots liked what they saw from their new center Ben Brown during Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. As a result, they reportedly are parting ways with veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Patriots are releasing Leverett, who started one game at center this season following David Andrews' season-ending injury. Leverett has primarily played guard during his four-year NFL career, but the addition of Brown made him expendable with other guards above him on the depth chart.

Leverett has been banged up in recent weeks but according to our Phil Perry, the Patriots simply considered Brown the better option at center going forward.

Backup center has been an issue since the start of the offseason.



Leverett has been banged up but that wasn’t at the root of why he didn’t start yesterday. Was well enough to dress. Ben Brown simply viewed as the better option, I’m told.



Brown played every offensive snap in Sunday's game -- just three days after being signed from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad -- and did not allow any pressures. Head coach Jerod Mayo labeled Brown as the Patriots' "best offensive lineman" in the team's 41-21 loss to Houston.

The Patriots will hope for a similar performance from Brown when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in London. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is expected to be under center for his second career start.