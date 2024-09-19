Breer details Patriots' eye-opening contract offer to Nick Caley

Nick Caley must really like Los Angeles.

Caley, who worked with the New England Patriots from 2015 to 2022, spent last season as the Rams' tight ends coach and added "pass game coordinator" to his responsibilities in 2024.

Prior to that promotion, however, the Patriots made a hard push to hire Caley as their offensive coordinator in late January. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that push included a significant amount of cash.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Thursday's episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, Breer was discussing the role of Robyn Glaser -- who was promoted to executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to head coach Jerod Mayo this offseason -- and noted that Glaser was in the room as the Patriots interviewed coordinator candidates.

That included New England's interview of Caley, which included a substantial contract offer to the 41-year-old assistant.

"It's interesting context that she was in there for the interviews," Breer said of Glaser, as seen in the video player above. "She was in there for the offensive coordinator interviews. And I think part of that is being the negotiator on the contract.

"Like, the contract they offered Nick Caley was a very healthy contract, so it makes sense that you would have the person who's negotiating that contract in there. Now, Nick Caley turned it down, but (it was) a very healthy contract for a first-time coordinator. So, the fact that you would have the person who's writing that contract in the room does make some sense."

According to Front Office Sports, the NFL's highest-paid offensive coordinators -- Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens and Mike Kafka of the New York Giants -- both make roughly $3 million per year. Breer says the Patriots were prepared to nearly match that number.

"Nick got offered almost $3 million a year," Breer added. "So, the fact that you're willing to pay a first-time coordinator that number -- that's really, really good number.

"So, I think having the person who's gonna write that contract in there -- she's an important piece of that puzzle if you've got a first-time head coach and a first-time top personnel executive running the show. That's all. It doesn't hurt to have that resource in there."

Caley surprisingly turned down that hefty offer -- as Breer reported at the time, Caley had such a positive experience with the Rams in 2023 that the idea of leaving Los Angeles was more difficult than turning down a pay raise and an OC job. The Patriots then hired 54-year-old coaching veteran Alex Van Pelt as their new offensive coordinator.

It's notable both that Caley rejected such a strong offer and that Glaser played a hands-on role in the interview process. But it appears Glaser is less involved in football operations these days as Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf settle into their new roles.

"She was involved more so I'd say in February and March and April and May than she had been in the past, but that was sort of a natural thing to help support the people who were new in charge and learning as they got comfortable in their roles," Breer noted last Sunday on Patriots Pregame Live.

"I think as the summer came, she sort of settled back into the role she's always played for the team."