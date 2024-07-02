Report: Patriots, Jahlani Tavai agree to three-year, $21 million extension

The New England Patriots have worked out a contract extension with another one of their important defensive players.

The team and linebacker Jahlani Tavai have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $21 million, per ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter.

Filed to ESPN (with @AdamSchefter): Patriots and LB Jahlani Tavai are in agreement on a 3-year extension. Maximum value of $21 million, with base value of $15 million, per sources. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 2, 2024

Tavai has become a versatile and valuable part of a Patriots defense that some experts view as a top 10 unit.

He is coming off his best season as an NFL player. He tallied 110 total tackles with one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 17 games last season.

The 27-year-old veteran has played five pro seasons, including the last three in New England.

The Patriots, since the start of the offseason, have also given extensions or new contracts to Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche and David Andrews.

Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf continues to reward his own players who perform at a high level.