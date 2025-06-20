When the Patriots hit the field for training camp on July 23, they'll feature a roster that can't help but be better offensively.

They've added two new starting offensive tackles (Will Campbell and Morgan Moses). They signed a big-name wideout (Stefon Diggs) and spent a third-round draft pick on another (Kyle Williams). They spent a second-rounder on a dynamic young running back (TreVeyon Henderson) who looks like a snug fit in Josh McDaniels' scheme.

But even if they've cleared the low bar of improving upon last year's talent in the offensive huddle, exactly how good are they compared to the rest of the league? How much help have they given the quarterback upon whom their hopes for 2025 and beyond ride?

It's a question we set out to answer on Next Pats this week.

With Drake Maye headed into Year 2, we ranked playmaker groups (wide receivers, running backs and tight ends) across the NFL to help us get an idea of the job the Patriots have done surrounding their 22-year-old quarterback.

Borrowing from our pals Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of NFL Media, on subsequent podcasts we'll rank two more of the "Three Ps" that Jeremiah and Brooks identify as being critical to the success of young quarterbacks -- play-callers and protection units -- to determine where the Patriots sit league-wide when it comes to the ecosystem they've set up for Maye.

Spoiler alert: They didn't fare well in the playmaker category.

That's a little scary. Why? The Patriots are already talent-challenged offensively while paying Maye a pittance relative to others at his position; he ranks 28th in average yearly salary among quarterbacks at $9.2 million. What happens when he gets more expensive -- if he's ultimately extended -- and it gets even more difficult to pay those around him down the line?

You can't fault the Patriots for their effort, at least. They tried to blow Chris Godwin out of the water with an offer this offseason that easily exceeded the deal he ultimately accepted to stay in Tampa Bay. They were interested in swinging a deal for DK Metcalf, but he wasn't thrilled with the idea of re-signing in Foxboro, which nixed the idea of a trade with the Seahawks.

They settled on signing Diggs, whose age (32 in November) and injury history (torn ACL seven months ago) make projecting his 2025 contributions a challenge.

While Julian Edelman (in 2018) and Wes Welker (in 2010) are memorable examples of Patriots receivers bouncing back quickly from torn ACLs late in their careers, they were buoyed by having a mastery of an offense led by the greatest quarterback to ever live. Their intense connection with Tom Brady, and their understanding of McDaniels' system, helped allow them to exceed expectations.

Diggs is in a new offense with a young quarterback he's only just met. Different situation, to say the least.

There's also not a long list of wideouts in recent NFL history who've been able to overcome torn ACLs and return to the field as legitimate "No. 1" types the following season.

Courtland Sutton bounced back in 2021 to catch 58 passes for 776 yards at 26 years old. George Pickens came back strong from a torn ACL in college to rack up 52 catches and 801 yards as a 21-year-old rookie. Godwin was the best to come back from a torn ACL over the last six years, posting 104 catches for 1,023 yards in 2022 at 26.

At 30, making him perhaps one of the most pertinent examples, Robert Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards in 17 games in his first season back off a torn ACL suffered the previous November. Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL almost exactly one year prior to Diggs' injury, and last year Bourne caught 28 passes for 305 yards at 29 years old.

Diggs, you could argue, is more talented than Bourne or Woods and therefore would be starting at a higher plane in terms of what he can offer upon his return. But the recent evidence suggests that the most productive wideouts off of torn ACLs, not surprisingly, have tended to be significantly younger than Diggs.

Assuming Diggs will provide the Patriots with anything close to what he gave Buffalo or Minnesota in his prime -- or even the 62 yards per game he averaged last season for Houston before his injury -- requires a leap of faith that he'll be an outlier.

Maybe he will be. He has a history of outperforming expectations, turning himself from a fifth-round pick into one of the best pass-catchers of his era. But betting on him as a legitimate top dog in any NFL receiver room at this stage is a dicey proposition.

With that in mind, let's get to our weapons rankings, where we slot the NFL's 32 teams into seven different tiers.

Studs everywhere

1. Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, Chase Brown

4. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones

5. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams

Bet the over

6. Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Jonnu Smith

7. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, DeAndre Hopkins

8. Chicago Bears: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III

9. Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams

Imperfect but star-powered

10. San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall

11. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney

12. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, Jake Ferguson

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Travis Etienne, Brenton Strange

Deep enough to scare you

14. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, Jonathan Taylor

15. Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Joe Mixon, Dalton Schultz, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel

16. Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Zach Ertz, Brian Robinson Jr.

17. Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco

18. Buffalo Bills: Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, Keon Coleman

19. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, James Conner, Michael Wilson

Kinda frisky on paper

20. Green Bay Packers: Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft

21. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, Jack Bech

22. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins

23. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Alvin Kamara, Brandin Cooks

24. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, Josh Reynolds

Can't be trusted

25. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Kenneth Walker III, Noah Fant

26. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, Najee Harris, Mike Williams, Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Kaleb Johnson, Calvin Austin III

Help wanted

29. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Chuba Hubbard, Xavier Legette

30. Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Njoku, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Diontae Johnson

31. New England Patriots: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, TreVeyon Henderson, Derrick Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Williams

32. Tennessee Titans: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Tony Pollard, Chigoziem Okonkwo