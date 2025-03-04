Five under-the-radar free agents Patriots should consider pursuing

The New England Patriots would be best served going big-game hunting when NFL free agency begins later this month.

The Patriots have a ton of major roster weaknesses to address and the most salary cap space of any team -- around $130 million. It would behoove the Patriots to pursue some of the top free agents available -- guys like left tackle Ronnie Stanley, wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback D.J. Reed, among others.

Regardless of whether the Patriots land some of the top-tier free agents, they'll also need to hit some home runs in the second and third tiers, too.

The Washington Commanders did very well with the middle class of free agents last year, and it was a major reason why they exceeded expectations and made the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. Can the Patriots pull off something similar in the coming months?

Here's a look at five under-the-radar free agents the Patriots should consider targeting.

Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers

If the Patriots are looking for a smart, dependable veteran who can make plays down the field, Palmer would be a good middle-to-lower tier option. He tallied 39 receptions for 584 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Chargers last season. He also averaged an impressive 15 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

Palmer is still just 25 years old and has yet to reach his full potential. He's not a No. 1 wideout, but he knows how to get open. Drake Maye could use a wideout with that skill set.

Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Raiders

If the Patriots strike out on the top edge rushers such as Josh Sweat or Khalil Mack, Koonce would be worth gambling on.

Koonce took a huge leap forward in 2023 with a career-high eight sacks, 17 QB hits and 43 tackles for the Raiders. All of that momentum unfortunately was halted when Koonce tore his ACL just a few days before Week 1, forcing him to miss all of the 2024 season. But before his injury, he played 17 games in back-to-back seasons, so durability shouldn't be too much of a concern going forward.

If Koonce's knee is in good shape, he's someone the Patriots should strongly consider pursuing in free agency. Koonce would bring some much-needed pass rushing ability to a New England defense that finished last in the NFL in sacks with 28 last season.

Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Giants

Another underrated pass rusher set to hit the market is Ojulari.

Ojulari tallied 5.5-plus sacks in three of his first four seasons with the Giants, including a career-high eight sacks as a rookie in 2021. In 46 career games, Ojulari has 22 sacks and 107 tackles. He was enjoying a strong 2024 season with six sacks in 12 games before a ruptured ligament in his toe ended his season early.

Ojulari is only 24 years old and has a lot of the physical attributes (explosive at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds) teams want in an edge rusher. His run defense need work, but in obvious pass rushing situations, he could be very effective.

Ojulari absolutely is worth taking a chance on during free agency. There's high upside potential here.

Tre'von Moehrig, S, Raiders

Safety was a weak spot on the Patriots defense last season as veterans Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers both dealt with injuries and poor performance.

Moehrig would add some playmaking ability to the secondary. He tallied a career-high 104 total tackles last season. And since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, Moehrig has five interceptions, three sacks and 18 pass breakups. Moehrig is also excellent against the run, earning Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest run defense grade among all safeties last season.

It would be tough to blame the Patriots if they went hard after a cornerback like D.J. Reed in free agency. But an impact safety of Moehrig's caliber would be a huge addition, too.

Cam Robinson, OT, Vikings

If the Patriots are unable to land Ronnie Stanley (the No. 1 ranked left tackle) in free agency, Robinson would be a good second option. He's a starting-caliber tackle who played well in 10 starts for the Minnesota Vikings last season. He also has starting experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent the first seven-plus seasons of his pro career.

Doug Marrone, whom the Patriots hired to be their offensive line coach earlier this offseason, was the Jaguars' head coach when Jacksonville drafted Robinson in 2017.

In total, Robinson has started 101 games in eight seasons. He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds. Robinson has been flagged for holding just five times in the last five seasons.