Live updates: Patriots minicamp kicks off with first mandatory practice

What to Know Monday's session is the team's first mandatory practice of the offseason.

Mike Vrabel is addressing the media at 12:15 p.m. ET ahead of the 12:30 p.m. ET session.

Drake Maye, Christian Barmore, DeMario Douglas, Harold Landry, Keion White and Milton Williams are expected to speak after practice.

The New England Patriots will get down to business on Monday.

After three weeks of voluntary organized team activities, the Patriots will hold mandatory minicamp practices early this week on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

While attendance wasn't perfect at OTAs -- wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Carlton Davis III were among those who missed at least one session -- the full team is expected to be present this week for the first time under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Follow our live blog below as we track notable updates from Monday's minicamp practice, as well as comments from Vrabel and several Patriots players.