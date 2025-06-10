Patriots minicamp recap: ‘Sloppier' day for offense in final practice

What to Know Tuesday's practice was the second of New England's two mandatory minicamp sessions.

The team opted to cancel Wednesday's minicamp practice.

Stefon Diggs spoke to reporters for the first time since March and addressed his viral boat video.

The Patriots are now off until training camp begins on July 23.

The New England Patriots minicamp is officially complete.

After a productive first day of mandatory minicamp on Monday, the Patriots were back in action Tuesday in Foxboro for another minicamp session, practicing inside due to rainy conditions. Head coach Mike Vrabel has opted to cancel the team's final minicamp practice Wednesday, although he noted the players and coaches will be in the building at Gillette Stadium.

Check out our live blog below for updates from Tuesday's practice, as well as notable comments from Vrabel and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.