Ex-Titans player: Patriots ‘are going to win games' with Vrabel

The New England Patriots recently wrapped up their second consecutive 4-13 season. It's the first time the franchise has won four or fewer games in back-to-back years since 1967-70.

Despite the recent struggles on the field, there's some optimism that the situation will turn around after the Patriots announced Sunday they have hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.

Vrabel spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a player from 2001 through 2008 and won three Super Bowl titles during that span. He also was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans for six seasons from 2018 through 2023.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to the Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

One of his former Titans players, offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, went on social media Sunday and gave his take on why Vrabel will help the Patriots win games, particularly those close matchups. New England has a 7-14 record in one-score games over the last two seasons. Lewan is confident that trend will change with Vrabel running the show.

“The culture is going to be incredible. You guys are going to win games. Those tough, one-score games, you’re going to win them,” Lewan said in the Instagram video below (Warning: It contains NSFW language). “That’s how Mike Vrabel works. That guy is going to have his team knowing the ins and outs.”

Congrats to @CoachVrabel50 and the @Patriots franchise, y’all are gonna win some games 👀



To all the players and staff in the building, this is a little video for you to reference as you walk into OTAs.



I also suggest any player that gets drafted by the Pats take a peek at this… pic.twitter.com/9Jkuy3ZYSW — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 12, 2025

Lewan also explained that Vrabel will be tough on his players and challenge them in a lot of ways. But in the end, it will be worth it.

“If you're a player, you need to keep your (expletive) head on a swivel," Lewan said. "You need to understand that (expletive) is going to be really hard for a little bit,” Lewan said. “And it’s going to be OK. But just know, you’re about to go into hell for a little bit. You’re going to be sitting there in the locker room, you’re in small groups, ‘Who the (expletive) is this guy?’ ‘Why is he talking to us like this?’ ‘Who does he think he is?’

“Yeah, he played in the league, whatever. By the way, in that first team meeting, he’s going to tell you how many years he played in the league, and he’s going to reference it forever. Not a bad thing, boys. I’m telling you, it’s going to work out. I was a part of it. While I was in those small little groups at first, and you start to get away from it, and it’s ‘Yeah, this dude knows what the (expletive) he’s talking about.’”

We'll get a better idea of the vision Vrabel has for the Patriots when he is formally introduced at a press conference Monday at Gillette Stadium.