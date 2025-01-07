Patriots competing with these three teams for Mike Vrabel: Report

Mike Vrabel is expected to be among the candidates for the open New England Patriots head coach job, but they aren't the only NFL team with interest in the three-time Super Bowl champion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that, in addition to the Patriots, the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Chicago Bears all have interest in Vrabel.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported Tuesday that Vrabel is interviewing with the Bears on Wednesday. Vrabel reportedly interviewed with the Jets last week.

Vrabel spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a player from 2001 through 2008 and played an important role in Bill Belichick's defense as a linebacker. He was the Tennessee Titans head coach for six seasons from 2018 through 2023 and made three playoff appearances during that span.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported Monday that "league sources are anticipating that Vrabel's old team will make a hard push to bring him back."

The Patriots also have reportedly requested to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who's arguably the top head coach candidate this cycle.

The Patriots fired Jerod Mayo on Sunday after they beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Week 18 to finish a disappointing 4-13 campaign. Mayo lasted only one season as head coach.