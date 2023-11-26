Mike Onwenu shuts down ‘false narrative' he intentionally bumped Mac Jones

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu quickly dispelled the notion he dissed his quarterback during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

Onwenu was seen on the FOX television broadcast bumping into Jones after one of the Patriots QB's two interceptions. The "FOX Sports: NFL" account on X shared a clip of the interaction, which led many to speculate that Onwenu's bump was a sign Jones lost the locker room.

Onwenu cleared up the confusion in a response to FOX Sports' post.

"False narrative," he wrote shortly after the Week 12 matchup. "This is me telling Mac to keep his head up. Not bumping him intentionally."

See Onwenu's response and watch the clip of his interaction with Jones below:

False narrative.

This is me telling Mac to keep his head up. Not bumping him intentionally. https://t.co/yvugsWlMDz — Michael Onwenu (@_MXKEY) November 26, 2023

Several Patriots players rushed to console Jones after his second interception, so it's clear the third-year signal-caller still has the respect of his teammates. Onwenu's bump wasn't meant as a slight. Rather, it was the opposite.

Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the entire second half. Zappe led a touchdown drive to tie the game at seven in the third quarter, but the Patriots ultimately lost on a missed 35-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, 10-7.

The Patriots are now 2-9 on the season heading into their Week 13 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The QB situation will again be worth monitoring over the next week after Jones' latest dud.