Anticipation for the 2025 NFL Draft is building as the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis.

Many of the top players in this year's class will be taking part in drills and/or interviewing with teams. It's an important opportunity for teams to get to know these prospects.

The New England Patriots, given the abundance of roster weaknesses they must address this offseason, figure to be a busy team in Indy. The Patriots own the No. 4 pick in the first round, and since they already have a potential franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, it's fair to wonder if they will keep this selection or trade it.

If the Patriots remain at No. 4, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell could be one of the players they target. He's the best tackle in the class, and left tackle is arguably New England's most glaring roster need as the offseason ramps up.

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. makes the case for the Patriots taking Campbell.

"This is a trade-back spot if something presents itself," Kiper writes. "Carter and Hunter are off the board, and one of the top two quarterbacks is still available. I'd bet the Patriots will be getting a few calls if the board falls this way, and I'm sure they'll be very interested given the holes on their roster.

"But if nothing materializes, I like Campbell checking a box for New England. The Pats were 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league's fifth-most sacks (52). They can't have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard."

In his first mock draft posted last month, Kiper had the Patriots selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. But most projections, including Kiper's latest mock draft, have Carter going higher, maybe even No. 1 overall.

What kind of tackle is Campbell? Our Patriots insider Phil Perry broke down the film in a recent article on the LSU star.

"At 6-foot-6 and about 320 pounds, he has the frame of a cornerstone piece along the line," Perry writes. "And over the last two seasons, going up against high-end rushers in the SEC, he’s earned the honor of wearing LSU’s No. 7 as the team’s top playmaker. (Campbell wore a patch bearing the single digit since he couldn’t wear that jersey number -- once belonging to legendary Tigers corner Patrick Peterson -- as a lineman.)

"He’s a bear in the run game, mauling defenders at the point of attack and driving them off the ball relentlessly. As a pass-protector, he has enough quickness to redirect against lighter rushers and the power to sustain against bull-rushers."

Campbell probably wouldn't be a top-five pick in a better draft, and maybe the Patriots could trade down a few spots and still get him.

But it would be hard to fault the Patriots for taking the best player available at their top position of need. If they can't sign a veteran left tackle like Ronnie Stanley in free agency, Campbell makes sense as a target with the No. 4 pick.