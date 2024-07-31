Have Patriots made Judon a contract offer? Star LB disputes report

The Matthew Judon contract sideshow has reached social media.

The New England Patriots outside linebacker wasn't present for Tuesday's training camp practice as he seeks a new contract, and our Phil Perry reported Tuesday there's a "sizable gap" between what Judon wants and what the Patriots have offered him.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, however, the Patriots "made an offer" to Judon at some point after Tuesday's practice that "could help move things in the right direction."

Matthew Judon was absent from yesterday’s practice because he seeks a revised contract. Since then the Patriots have made an offer, per source.

This could help move things in the right direction. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 31, 2024

That seems like a positive development -- but Judon says it's not true.

"No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again," Judon posted on Twitter/X in response to a fan reacting to Russini's report that the Patriots had made Judon an offer. "Don’t believe the lies."

No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again. Don’t believe the lies — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 31, 2024

UPDATE (3:15 p.m. ET): In a follow-up post on Twitter/X, Russini clarified Judon was offered "a few revised contracts ... before training camp," but he and the Patriots have yet to agree on terms.

Matthew Judon was offered a few revised contracts from New England before training camp, they have yet to agree on a re-worked deal, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 31, 2024

Whether the Patriots actually have offered Judon a new deal or not, it sounds like the 31-year-old veteran isn't on the verge of signing a new contract. Yet as Perry reiterated Wednesday, Judon isn't necessarily a threat to be traded at this time.

Even after Judon’s on-the-field back-and-forth with team decision-makers on Monday, both sides remained interested in finding a resolution that would keep Judon in New England.



Update on the situation here from @DMRussini. ⬇️ https://t.co/admVEEo6DA — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2024

Judon is making just $6.5 million in base salary entering the final year of his contract, which is below the market rate for a four-time Pro Bowler who racked up 28 sacks in 2021 and 2022 combined. So, Judon's frustration is understandable, especially as he watches several of his Patriots teammates receive new deals.

"You kind of look at everybody around the league and in the building and you see them getting deals done and worked out, and it's tough to not be jealous or envious," Judon told reporters last week.

New England is still in a tricky spot, though; Judon missed 13 games last season due to a biceps injury and turns 32 next month, so Eliot Wolf and Co. may not want to pay him like a top-15 pass-rusher in the NFL.

The Patriots have an off-day Wednesday, so it'll be worth monitoring whether Judon is back with team Thursday for the next camp practice.